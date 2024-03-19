Home

Virat Kohli’s BIG Poster at M. Chinnaswamy Ahead of RCB Unbox 2024 Event in SPOTLIGHT | WATCH

RCB Unbox 2024 Event: A massive poster of Kohli was spotted during the preparations of the event. By the looks of it, the big LED poster is going to hog the limelight.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer in the world, if not ‘the’ most popular. Kohli enjoys a massive fanbase, all thanks to his game and the rise of social media. Kohli is surely and advertiser’s dream and fans treat him as a demi-god. Ahead of the much-awaited RCB Unbox event in M. Chinnaswamy on Tuesday, a massive poster of Kohli was spotted during the preparations of the event. By the looks of it, the big LED poster is going to hog the limelight.

Here is what the poster looks like.

Virat Kohli big poster in #RCBUnbox event preparation..!!!

pic.twitter.com/Gs4RgN3lEh — Mr Virat (@mVkohlii) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Kohli looked ‘happy and excited’ to return to cricket after a two-month break as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star joined the training on Monday ahead of their IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli, who last played for India in January against Afghanistan in a T20I, withdrew from the first two Test matches initially against England. However, he opted out for the remainder of the series due to the birth of his second child, Akaay.

Akaay was born in the United Kingdom as per several reports and Kohli stayed by his family. He returned to India on Sunday before linking up with his teammates in Bengaluru the same day. RCB play their opener in Chennai and the team is expected to depart for the opening game on Wednesday. The match takes place at the iconic Chepauk and it is expected to be a full house.

