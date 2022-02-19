Kolkata: Captain or not, Virat Kohli is never short of a word. That is how he plays and that has brought him some success. During the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday, Kohli once again gave fans a moment to cherish. The ex-Indian captain was heard making a cheeky comment to Kieron Pollard who was trying to outsmart Rohit Sharma at the non-striker’s end.Also Read - IPL 2022 - Rishabh Pant Reacts on Delhi Capitals' New Recruit Rovman Powell After His Heroics in 2nd T20I Between India-West Indies

It took place off the third ball of the eighth over of the innings when Kohli hit the ball and it was obstructed by non-striker Rohit. Then Pollard who was at mid-wicket tried to run out Rohit. Pollard thought Rohit was outside his crease when that was never the case. Also Read - Rohit Sharma After 2nd T20I vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's Innings Important, Venkatesh Iyer Has Progressed

The stump mic caught Kohli saying to Pollard, “Can’t run him out like that Polly”, and that was followed by a smile by Rohit at the non-striker’s end. Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI Score 2nd T20I Scorecard: Pant, Kohli Star As India Drub Windies By 8 Runs

Here is the video that is going viral: