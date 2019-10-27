Harbhajan Singh is practising his golfing skills. And giving him company his legendary allrounder and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev who has been an avid golfer taking part in tournaments that included representing India at the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors.

Harbhajan posted pictures of him playing golf on his Instagram account, one of them with Kapil Dev as he expressed his delight at having played golf with him. “Thanks Kapil Paji couldn’t play cricket with you but glad I played golf with you today. Enjoyed myself #pajithegreat #kapildev #83worldcupchampioncaptain #greatman #ourhero 🙏🏏” Harbhajan, India’s most successful offspinner, captioned the series of images.

While the 39-year-old has realised his dream of playing a competitive sport alongside Kapil Dev, current India captain Virat Kohli and former teammate Yuvraj Singh were quick to come up with cheeky comments on his golfing skills.

Kohli, wrote ‘you swung blindly in the last pic’, Yuvraj too was quick to post his remark.

Recently, Harbhajan was forced to withdraw his name from the list of players registered for ‘The Hundred’ after BCCI denied him a NOC. He had entered the draft at a base price of £100,000 but as per BCCI’s policy, a contracted cricketer has to announce retirement from all formats in order to play in overseas leagues.

Later, Harbhajan clarified he had withdrawn his name from the competition as he intends to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).