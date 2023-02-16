Home

Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Makes BIG Prediction, Reckons India’s Drought For ICC Trophies Will End in 2023

Hailing the current form of the side, Rajkumar hinted the drought may end in the ODI World Cup that takes place in India this year.

Delhi: A couple of days ahead of the second Test against Australia at Delhi, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has made a massive prediction. India, who have not won an ICC trophy in the last decade, may win one in 2023. Hailing the current form of the side, Rajkumar hinted the drought may end in the ODI World Cup that takes place in India this year.

“India have been playing good cricket and everyone is expecting them to win the World Cup,” he said on India News Sports.

“It will be played in India, and the 50-over format suits our players. I believe India’s ICC trophy drought is finally going to end this year. The team has been preparing well for the event and is in great form and morale is high on the road to the World Cup.”

The Indian team that is currently playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy stands a solid chance of making the final of the ongoing World Test Championship final. At Nagpur, India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to go one-up in the four-match Test series.

At home, India would start the ODI World Cup as favourites. India has won their last seven ODI bilateral series at home. They are truly a force to reckon with at home. The Rohit Sharma-led side is also currently the World No. 1 ODI side.

“It’s a very competitive game where you are up against a lot of competitive teams like Australia, England, and Pakistan, who are all playing good cricket. It is surely a big feat and Rohit Sharma deserves a lot of credit for it,” Sharma said about the upcoming ODI World Cup.

