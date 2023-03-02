Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach on Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test in Indore

Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach on Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test in Indore

Ind vs Aus: Following Rohit's dismissal, Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma reckoned the Indian captain would have connected if he had played with the spin.

"Would have connected if he had played it with the turn" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Rohit Sharma's dismissal on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Indore: Captain Rohit Sharma found himself lucky in the very first over of the third Test at Indore. Mitchell Starc got Rohit edging off the very first ball of the Test. While he did not take a review with the edge, he wrapped Rohit on his pads off the second ball and the replays showed the ball was crashing onto the stumps. After the two let-offs, one expected Rohit to make the Australians pay, but that was not to be as he perished for 12 off 23 balls. It was Matthew Kuhnemann who picked up the wicket of Rohit. The Indian captain was looking to take down Kuhnemann as he came down the track looking to clear the ropes. Unfortunately, he missed the ball and was stumped.

Following Rohit’s dismissal, Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma reckoned the Indian captain would have connected if he had played with the spin.

You may like to read

“Rohit Sharma stepped out and tried to hit the ball towards the mid-on region,” he stated. “He would have connected if he had played it with the turn.

Meanwhile, Indian batters’ longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match here on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play. Usman Khawaja (60 off 147) was the standout performer for Australia as he tackled the skill-full Jadeja and R Ashwin with a straight bat and soft hands.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.