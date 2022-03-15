Mumbai: If is not often that you see Virat Kohli getting dismissed by a spinner in a similar way on two consecutive occasions. It happened during the Pink-ball Test at Bengaluru where Kohli was trapped in front by the Sri Lankan off-spinner. While the world waits for Kohli’s 71st international hundred, there seems to be a problem with his batting reckons his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.Also Read - Shades of MS Dhoni As Shrewd Rishabh Pant Evolves Into A Great Reader of the Game | Video

Asking Kohli to come back to the academy for sometime, Rajkumar reckoned the ex-India captain needs to go back to basics.

Rajkumar while talking on Khelneeti's Youtube channel said: "Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it."

Rajkumar also reckoned Kohli is being too cautious while he is batting. He added: “He is batting really well but unfortunately, he is batting too cautiously. If starts to bat a bit more freely, like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best. On such wickets you need to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer did.”