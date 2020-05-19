A day after Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh slammed former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s comments on PM Narendra Modi and Kashmir, India skipper Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has lashed out at the Pakistani allrounder, calling him a ‘negative’ person. Also Read - India Batting Against Fast Bowling Has Improved Because of Throwdown Specialist, Says Virat Kohli

Kohli's coach also said that no one in the Indian cricket team respects him and added that he was not even respected during his playing days.

"Nobody in Indian cricket team takes him seriously. He was not even taken seriously when he was playing cricket. And he doesn't deserve to because talking like this is not acceptable at any stage. Indian cricketers are sober and they don't talk like this," Sharma was quoted as saying by Republic TV.

“They stand for their country but never abuses any other country or their PM. I think Shahid Afridi needs to learn a lot. He is a very negative sort of guy. Virat Kohli never talks about Shahid he is not that important that he should be talked about,” he added.

He also reckoned that Afridi spoke in that manner because he wants to enter politics and had to keep the army in good humour.

“I think Afridi wants to come in politics. Whosoever criticizes or abuses India becomes famous in Pakistan. It is their mentality. Shahid Afridi is moving in that direction. I don’t think anybody will take him seriously from now on,” said Sharma.