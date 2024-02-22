Top Recommended Stories

  Virat Kohli's Cover Drive, Rohit Sharma's Pull Shot – Pakistan's Mohammed Amir on His Favourites | WATCH

Virat Kohli’s Cover Drive, Rohit Sharma’s Pull Shot – Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir on His Favourites | WATCH

Amir admitted that Kohli has a better cover-drive when compared to Babar. He also admitted that Rohit plays the pull-shot better than Mohammed Rizwan. 

Updated: February 22, 2024 10:01 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk


Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is expected to play in T20 World Cup 2024.

Lahore: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best batters of the generations and hence the two are often a part of comparisons. Recently, during a talk show in Pakistan, pacer Mohammed Amir, who follows cricket regularly, was asked who has the best cover-drive – Virat Kohli or Babar Azam. To that, Amir admitted that Kohli has a better cover-drive when compared to Babar. He also admitted that Rohit plays the pull-shot better than Mohammed Rizwan.

Shaheen Afridi, who was seated next to Amir, did not seem to agree too much with the latter. Here is the clip from the talk show that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who became father for the second time, is not part of the Indian team that is taking on England at home.

