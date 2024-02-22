Home

Amir admitted that Kohli has a better cover-drive when compared to Babar. He also admitted that Rohit plays the pull-shot better than Mohammed Rizwan.

Lahore: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best batters of the generations and hence the two are often a part of comparisons. Recently, during a talk show in Pakistan, pacer Mohammed Amir, who follows cricket regularly, was asked who has the best cover-drive – Virat Kohli or Babar Azam. To that, Amir admitted that Kohli has a better cover-drive when compared to Babar. He also admitted that Rohit plays the pull-shot better than Mohammed Rizwan.

Shaheen Afridi, who was seated next to Amir, did not seem to agree too much with the latter. Here is the clip from the talk show that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who became father for the second time, is not part of the Indian team that is taking on England at home.

