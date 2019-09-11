Currently enjoying a little break away from the gruelling international schedule, Team India skipper Virat Kohli was caught spending some leisure time with his celebrity wife Anushka Sharma. Under constant media glare and paparazzi following them to every nook and corner, Kohli and Anushka remain one of the most talked-about couples in the 1.3 billion nation. The power couple is not only famous for giving away some serious couple goals but are also high on maintaining their style quotient every time they step out in public.

In the latest Instagram post, Kohli, however, was seen spending some time away with her wife Anushka at an undisclosed location. The India captain shared the cozy picture on his official handle with a heart to suffice the post. Recently, Virat has returned from the tour of Caribbean islands after a month-long assignment with the Indian cricket team.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT



Both Kohli and Anushka are at the pinnacle of their career and have been spotted cheering for each other on each other’s important occasion.

In a recent interview, the Indian team skipper opened about his and Anushka’s life. “Anushka also comes from a very similar background as me, middle-class families. We worked hard in our respective careers to get a certain stage,” said Virat.

He also drew parallels to their life stating how they were going through the same things but in totally different worlds. “So actually in hindsight when we look at our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut, August 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting, was August 2008. The same year we came into the scene but we didn’t know each other, till 2013 we didn’t meet.”

After registering an all formats clean sweep against West Indies, Kohli and Co. will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on September 15 in Dharamsala.