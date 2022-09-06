Dubai: Virat Kohli has come up with a cryptic Instagram story days after the ‘MS Dhoni’ revelation. Kohli, who has hit two consecutive fifties in the ongoing Asia Cup, has shared a quote on his Instagram story. His Instagram story read: “Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They’re the ones who deserve special places in your heart.” Kohli wrote “Word” below this quote.Also Read - Is Shahid Afridi The Reason Why R. Ashwin is Not Playing in India's Asia Cup XI? Md. Hafeez Comes up With BIZARRE Reason

In the presser after the Pakistan game, Kohli revealed that former India skipper Dhoni was the only cricketer to have called him and support him when he left Test captaincy. Also Read - IND vs SL LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live in India

“When I left Test captaincy, I only received a message from one person and I have played with that person in the past. That person is MS Dhoni, anyone else did not message me. Many people have my number, and there are many people who give me suggestions on the TV. There was just MS Dhoni who messaged me, many people have my number, but they did not text me. When you have genuine respect and connection with someone, you are able to see that because there is security from both sides,” said Kohli during a post-match press conference. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Mohammad Rizwan To Undergo Follow-up Scan on Right Knee

“I don’t want anything from him and he does not want anything from me. I was never insecure from him and he was never of me. I can just say that if I want to say something to someone, I will reach out individually. Even if you want to help. If you want to give a suggestion to me in front of the TV or the whole world, it does not hold any value to me. You can talk 1-1, I see things with utmost honesty. It is not like I do not care, but you see the things how they are. God gives you everything, only God helps you achieve success and it is all in his hands,” he further added.