Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Instagram Story Goes VIRAL After Altercation With Gautam Gambhir During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB

Hours after the game, Kohli came up with a cryptic Instagram story, which read: "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is the perspective, not the truth."

Virat Kohli's Cryptic Insta Story (Image: Instagram)

Lucknow: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli made headlines for the wrong reasons on Monday at the Ekana stadium during their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli got into a heated altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Hours after the game, Kohli came up with a cryptic Instagram story, which read: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is the perspective, not the truth.” This is a famous quote from Marcus Aurelius – who was a Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD.

Here is the screenshot of the story:

