London: Virat Kohli has been facing immense criticism recently over his poor form with the bat. While detractors continue to bash him for his performances, the ex-India captain took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon and posted something extremely cryptic. He used just one-word to express what he feels. Kohli, who is going to go on a break after the English tour, came up with a word that is apt amid his poor form. In the picture, Kohli is kneeling beside a picture with a quote that read: “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if you fly?”Also Read - Virat's Break Plans: Kohli Set to Travel to Undisclosed Location With Anushka Sharma, Extended Family - Report

And the one-word that he used to caption the picture is: “Perspective”

Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Take a 3-4 Month Break - Ex-Pakistan Spinner Mushtaq Ahmed Makes BOLD Statement

Meanwhile, after the final ODI on Sunday (July 7) – Kohli would be on a month-long break. Reports suggest that he would be traveling to an undisclosed location with Anushka Sharma and his mother would also join them in London. Also Read - Kane Williamson is Enduring a Similar Phase as Virat Kohli - Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif

The ex-India captain has been unable to hit a century in international cricket since 2019. He has been without a century for 77 consecutive international innings.

After missing the first ODI against England at The Oval due to a groin strain, Kohli made just 16 in the second match at Lord’s, which India lost by 100 runs. Before the ODI series, Kohli had scores of one and 11 in the second and third T20Is and made 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Amid all the criticism, Kohli has found support from Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Babar reckoned this is a phase and he is certain it will pass.