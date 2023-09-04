Home

Virat Kohli’s Dance Video During IND Vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match Goes Viral After Catch Drop – WATCH

Kohli currently holds the 4th position in most number of catches taken in ODI cricket history.

Virat Kohli's Dance Video During IND Vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match Goes Viral After Catch Drop - WATCH. (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele, Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli was on the receiving end of social media heat on Monday after he dropped an easy catch against Nepal in an Asia Cup 2023, Group A match in Pallekele. The incident happened in the 2nd over of the Nepal innings and batsman Asif Sheikh was looking to get it past the covers and instead he miscues his shot and lofts it straight to Virat Kohli, who was standing at point. But unfortunately, he managed to grab control of the ball and dropped a dolly.

This rare miss sparked a social media rage from the fans and after the 10th over, Kohli was seen in a jolly mood, shaking a leg or two to a Nepali song which was played in the background. The 34-year old’s hilarious dance moves have now gone viral on social media and people are having a laugh about it.

Here is the video, that has gone viral all over the internet:-

After winning the toss, India, keeping the weather in mind chose to bowl first and put the Nepalis to bat. Kushal Bhurtel and Asif Sheikh got valuable runs by scoring 38 and 58 respectively. As far as the bowling is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, whereas Mohammed Siraj has taken two and Shardul Thakur with a lone scalp.

In the last delivery of the 30th over, Kohli made up for his dropped catch by taking a one-handed stunner to send Sheikh back to the pavilion. With that catch, the former India captain has completed 100 catches in multi-nation events. He currently holds the 4th position in most number of catches taken in ODI cricket history. As of now he has 143 50-over catches to his name.

Speaking about the match, Nepal are currently batting on 151/6 after 34 overs as rain stopped play.

