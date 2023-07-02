Home

Virat Kohli’s Day Out With Anushka Sharma In London, Feast On Lip Smacking Meal At British Restaurant

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the United Kingdom for the past one month. The duo also went for a short trip to Netherlands in between.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Ahead of the one-month tour of West Indies, Virat Kohli looked to make most of his free time as the former India captain stepped out for a date in London with actress wife Anushka Sharma, the pictures of which are going viral on social media.

While most of teammates opted for different locations around the globe for much-needed vacations, Kohli opted to stay in England after India’s World Test Championship loss to Australia last month. They also went for a quick Netherlands trip few days back.

While Kohli hasn’t shared much on social media about his time in the United Kingdom, Anushka took to Instagram stories to give their fans a sneak peek as they headed for The Clove Club – British restaurant in London on Saturday.

In the first photo, Anushka showed the menu card with the name of the restaurant in it before posting pictures of dishes, that included a dessert which the duo enjoyed very much. In her last Instagram story, the duo clicked a selfie posing inside a car.

While Anushka opted for a white dress, Kohli chose to be in black. She also captioned their selfie “Full enjway”. Earlier, both Kohli and Anushka were seen visiting a kirtan by Krishna Das, the photos and videos of which emerged online.

They were also present at the Wembley Stadium just before the WTC final, to witness Manchester City winning the FA Cup beating arch-rivals Manchester United in the summit clash. Both Virat and Anushka were presented with Manchester City customised jerseys.

While most members of the Indian team have reached the Caribbean, Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma are likely to join the squad in the next couple of days. India will be playing two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. India’s T20I side is yet to be announced.

