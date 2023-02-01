Home

Virat Kohli’s ‘Do I Look Pooja Paath Types?’ Comment Resurfaces On Internet After Batter Visits Rishikesh Ashram

Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh on Monday along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

New Delhi: Indian star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are on a break in Rishikesh ahead of Kohli’s return to cricketing action against Australia. Kohli will be a vital cog for team India for the four-test series against the top-placed side in World Test Championship.

As the pictures of the former India captain got viral on social space many fans were quick to remember a comment made by Kohli on seven years ago during a press conference at the T20 World Cup. India were scheduled to take on Australia in a do-or-die match at the tournament in Mohali, and a reporter had asked Kohli if he does ‘pooja-paath’ (prayers) to keep himself calm in pressure situations.

At that time Virat Kohli was vice-captain of the Indian team, he replied “Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?),” leaving the entire room in splits.

“When I started, a lot about me was wrong. I was the tattoo guy, the one who wore stylish clothes. It is very easy to focus on the negative stuff but I choose not do that. The basic thinking is I want to improve as a cricketer every day. I make sure I do all the hard work and hope it pays off one day. I back myself to go out there and win the game.

“As a cricketer, you don’t have a long career. For me it is an opportunity. Once you get addicted to it (performing), you want more and more of it. You work so hard and you want that satisfaction,” he had said.

Cricket fans remembered the comment after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was spotted in Rishikesh Aashram and here is how they reacted:

“do i look like a Pooja paath type of guy” https://t.co/o3WevSw6gq — (@BetYouknow_) January 30, 2023

#ViratKohli once said ” Do I really look like a Pooja person” looking at his tatoos in a press conference many years back before marriage. Thanks to #AnushkaSharma mam for changing Virat as a person. It’s amazing to see this transformation from Virat. https://t.co/XcN3B87SaE — Preetam (@preetamkumar112) January 31, 2023

After ending his century drought in Asia Cup, Virat Kohli made a brilliant comeback by hitting three centuries in recent times against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Kohli will play an important role for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.