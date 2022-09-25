Nagpur: Virat Kohli is easily the most popular Indian cricketer now that MS Dhoni does not play international cricket. During the second T20I at Nagpur versus Australia, Kohli caught up with RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell. While pictures of Kohli’s bromance with Maxwell made the rounds on social space, there were fans who were chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ when the ex-India captain was in the dressing-room having a chat with another Royal Challengers player Harshal Patel. Hearing the fans yell, ‘RCB, RCB’, Kohli pointed to the Indian logo on his jersey while Harshal laughed.Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7 PM IST September 25, Sunday

Keeping India over RCB. That’s King Kohli for you 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/DrKpPigvkH — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 24, 2022

The Nagpur game that was reduced to eight overs a side due to a wet outfield saw Kohli score a crucial 11 off six balls. His innings were laced with two boundaries and he ensured that the momentum did not drop after India lost KL Rahul early. Kohli’s innings was cut short by Adam Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner has got the better of Kohli on eight occasions.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking two wickets for 13 runs from his two overs.

Rohit Sharma then smashed an unbeaten 46 off 20 deliveries to take India home with six wickets and four deliveries to spare.

With the win, India squared the series 1-1, with the decider to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday. One thing for sure is that the weather forecast at Hyderabad predicts no rain.