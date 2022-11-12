Virat Kohli’s Expensive Watch at Airport on Returning to India After T20 World Cup Loss | Check PRICE

But what stole the show was his Rs 57 lakh watch. The Patek Philippe Nautilus watch is looking classy on Kohli's wrists.

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. Fans were there outside the airport in the morning and once they saw Kohli, there was thunderous applause. Kohli waved at the fans as well. The ex-India captain was wearing an oversized t-shirt teamed with black track pants. Kohli also had his supremely expensive LV airport pouch. The cost of which is more than a lakh. But what stole the show was his Rs 57 lakh watch. The Patek Philippe Nautilus watch is looking classy on Kohli’s wrists. Also, Patek Philippe Nautilus is water-resistant up to 100 meters, which is one feature that makes it cut above the rest.

Our golden boy King Kohli is back in the bay ❤️ #ViratKohli Most runs in the tournament , MCG Masterclass , taking home 2 – ICC POTM , ICC player of the month Award , hopefully POT will follow him . pic.twitter.com/FRQ5L3wqfJ — • MCG 82* (@KohlifiedGal) November 12, 2022

Kohli, who was not in prime form ahead of the competition, hit form in Australia from the first match against Pakistan. Kohli is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 296 runs in six outings at an average of 98.66. It features four fifties. He was in top form and one of the silver linings of India’s campaign in Australia.

Kohli has received huge praise from experts following his good show in Australia.

Meanwhile, the final takes place tomorrow at the Melbourne Cricket ground where Pakistan takes on England for the ultimate prize. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. You can catch all the updates, and live scores on india.com.