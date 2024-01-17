Home

Virat Kohli’s Fan Felicitated For Breaching Security In Holkar Stadium Indore | Watch

During the match, when Kohli was stationed at long-on, a fan breached security and went close to Kohli and hugged him before the cops intervened and took the individual beyond the ropes.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s fan who breached the security at Holkar Stadium in Indore to hug his favourite cricketer during the ongoing second T20I against Afghanistan gets felicitated by his friends for his gesture towards former India captain.

During the match, when Kohli was stationed at long-on, a fan breached security and went close to Kohli and hugged him before the cops intervened and took the individual beyond the ropes. After the match, his friends were spotted felicitating him on the road and the video went viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

The guy who hugged Virat Kohli in Indore is getting felicitated by his friends.pic.twitter.com/GiHSvrdLcE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2024

Kohli made his T20I comeback in the recently concluded 2nd T20I against Afghanistan where he scored 29 off 16 balls. The 35-year-old looked ultra aggressive as he slammed five boundaries.

India have already won the series against and now in the upcoming third T20I Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to whitewash the series in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, Rohit Sharma will also look to score runs as in both T20Is India captain unable to score a single run.

However, former India captain Virat Kohli became the latest cricketer after MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to receive an invitation for the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony that is set to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, pictures of Dhoni and Tendulkar receiving invitations went viral on social media.

Earlier on Monday, senior RSS functionary Dhananjay Singh handed over the invitation to Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. BJP organising secretary Karmaveer Singh was also present on the occasion. “We handed over the invitation card to him (Dhoni) on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22,” Singh told PTI.

Singh said that Dhoni and his family members expressed their happiness after receiving the invitation. Meanwhile, Kohli is currently a part of the Indian squad that is playing Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series. The former India skipper missed the first match due to personal reasons but played in the second. He will be playing in the third too in Bengaluru.

