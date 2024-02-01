Home

‘Virat Kohli’s Footwork And Body Movement Is Amazing’: Rajat Patidar Ahead Of Second Test vs England | WATCH

Rajat Patidar likely to feature in the 2nd Test match against England.

New Delhi: India’s young batter Rajat Patidar got a maiden call-up in the Test squad against England and now there are chances that the batter will play his debut match in the 2nd Test as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are out of the second clash citing injuries.

BCCI have announced their replacements as Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar. This is the maiden Test call for Sarfaraz the batter has been in lethal form in the Ranji Trophy.

While having a chat with BCCI, Rajat Patidar revealed that he always try to follow Kohli, his footwork and body moments while playing a ball is amazing.



“I always observe Virat Kohli. His footwork and body movement is amazing. I always try to follow him” said Rajat Patidar on BCCI TV.

Patidar also revealed how Rohit Sharma boosted his confidence.

“I’ve talked to Rohit bhai on this tour, it boosted my confidence. I observe how he tackles the field position”.

The Madhya Pradesh batter has not yet make hsi debut in the longest format of the game and he has so far represented India in 1 ODI which he played against South Africa in 2023.

