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Virat Kohlis former RCB teammate, BACKS Kolkata Knight Riders, says Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine crucial for...

Virat Kohli’s former RCB teammate, BACKS Kolkata Knight Riders, says Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine crucial for…

Former RCB player Faf du Plessis reflected on Kolkata Knight Riders strategies, focusing on Cameron Green's role, Allen-Seifert's opening firepower, and spin-friendly Eden Gardens pitches for Narine and Chakaravarthy.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy (Source:X)

Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to bounce back in IPL 2026 following a disappointing campaign last season. On JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan – Know Your Team’, experts Faf du Plessis analysed key strategies, including how Cameron Green can fill the gap left by Andre Russell, the explosive opening duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, and exploiting the spin-friendly pitches at Eden Gardens with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Du Plessis reflected on what Cameron Green adds to Kolkata Knight Riders and the high expectations surrounding him.

“Cameron Green is a highly talented guy who has a lot of potential in him to succeed. He is the multi-skilled marquee buy for KKR and the replacement for Andre Russell. Green is six-foot tall, a massive guy, he bowls well, has a good bouncer and yorker, can hit the ball out of the stadium easily and is a proper batter. In short, he is a complete package. He balances KKR’s team very well. In terms of IPL cricket, Green has a lot of potential. But form has not been on his side recently. With a price tag of Rs 25.2 crores, there is big price tag pressure he will carry. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders. The team will expect a lot from him. It will be interesting to see how he goes.”

Faf du Plessis highlighted KKR’s batting concern

Faf further said that if Kolkata Knight Riders can open with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, it would strengthen their batting. The duo has a proven partnership for New Zealand in T20Is and can attack from ball one. However, Faf highlighted concerns about KKR’s bowling, “The question mark is their bowling. With the injuries they have, they almost need to pick an experienced player from the unsold list and bring that required experience into their bowling attack”

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Faf du Plessis also highlighted that Eden Gardens should have a spin-friendly pitch to maximize the impact of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. He called them KKR’s “cannons” and emphasized that for the team to succeed in IPL 2026, both spinners need to perform at their best, and the wicket should be prepared to suit their strengths.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29, followed by matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, Punjab Kings April 6, and April 9 Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens.

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