IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli has had a season to forget in IPL 2022 and apart from a odd fifty here and there, he has mostly looked a bit out of sorts and at times, a bit of out of ideas in trying to force the issue. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that it is just not a mental thing anymore but a technical flaw that his letting the great Indian batter down off late.

Highlighting the fact that planting his front foot forward no matter what is only complicating matters for the India great and it was largely responsible for his dismissal last night against the Royals in a cruch game.

"Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely. Crunch game.. front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again," Manjrekar tweeted.

Kohli was once again dismissed in single figures this season as he got out to a short of length ball outside the off stump of the bowling of Prasidh Krishna for 7 off 8 balls. Out of the eight balls he faced he had played six dot balls and took one single and hit a vintage Kohli shot off his legs for a six.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the IPL 2022 final race after they went down against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday in the same stadium .