India vs Bangladesh: It was not the win or the semi-final prospect that won hearts, but, instead it was a 87-year-old lady named Charulata. The beautiful Indian fan cheered all day long for the Men in Blue at Edgbaston. She also blew trumpets, so much so that it even caught the attention of ICC. They did a video with her and interviews her. After the 28-run-win over Bangladesh, India skipper Virat Kohli in a very humble gesture went up to the old lady and thanked her for her support. Kohli, known to be an aggressive character was at his humble best.

Here is ICC’s tweet on her:

How amazing is this?! India’s top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2019

Virat held her hands and took blessings from her. It was probably the moment that will melt your heart to see this aspect of the India captain.

India’s win today certainly brought a smile to the face of this India fan!#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/JtvLden91C — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2019

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. There was only love and blessings for the whole team in her eyes. What an inspiration. With her blessings, on to the next one,” read Kohli’s Facebook post.

“I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw ‘Q’ (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final,” he said at the post-match presentation.