With three wickets to his name and a crucial 25 off 17 balls, young Harpreet NBrar was named the man of the match after he helped Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Banglore by 34 runs on Saturday. The high point for Brar in the match must have been the priced wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. He clean bowled the RCB skipper and that is one wicket he would cherish.

After the match, Brar was lauded for his efforts by Kohli himself. After the match, Kohli was seen patting Brar on the back, appreciating his effort with the ball and the bat.

The video of Kohli having a word with him after the match is going viral:

“I hail from Moga district. I am sure the people back home would be proud and happy. I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji’s wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place,” he said at the presentation.

With the win, Punjab Kings jumped to the fifth spot with six points at the NRR of -0.264. While Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to keep their third spot but their NRR (-0.171) suffered a huge hit.

Also, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is the new leader in the orange cap list after slamming 91 runs against RCB. He has scored 331 runs in 7 matches at an average of 66.20.