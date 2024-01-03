Home

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Towards ‘Ram Siya Ram’ Song Steals Show At Newlands, Cape Town | WATCH VIDEO

Team India is dominating hosts South Africa at this point of time as the bowlers managed to pickup eight wickets, where Mohammed Shami was on fire as the speedster picked six wickets by giving 15 runs.

Capetown: Virat Kohli was unable to hold his emotions when the ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song was played in the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday during the second Test match against South Africa.

While Keshav Maharaj was batting the stadium staff played Ram Siya Ram song and Virat Kohli was folding hands and pulling bow string posing like Shri Ram. The photo went viral on social media, here is the picture.

Virat Kohli folding hands and pulling bow string posing like Shri Ram when ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song played. pic.twitter.com/mm6oR4UaDr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2024

Virat Kohli when Ram Siya Ram song was played in the stadium.#SAvsIND#Viratk pic.twitter.com/Ok2iH3IDkg — Ankit (@Ankit90743294) January 3, 2024

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the must-win second and last Test of the two-match series here at Newlands on Wednesday.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after a massive win in the first match.

In an attempt to give the star opener Dean Elgar the ideal send-off, Proteas are anticipated to be up for the struggle against India in Newlands. Elgar will captain the team in the final match of his international career, after announcing his intention to retire before the series.

