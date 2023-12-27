Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Gives Young RCB Fan Memories Of Lifetime During IND Vs SA 1st Test In Centurion – WATCH

Virat Kohli’s Gives Young RCB Fan Memories Of Lifetime During IND Vs SA 1st Test In Centurion – WATCH

Virat Kohli scored a crucial 38 during India's first innings against South Africa in the first Test. India managed 245, thanks to KL Rahul's ton.

Virat Kohli poses with a young fan before the start of Day 2's play in the first Test against South Africa.

Centurion: Virat Kohli gave a young fan the best gift of his lifetime by giving an autograph on a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey before the start of Day 2’s play against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. The incident took place when Kohli was having a chat with one of the commentators in the match.

Trending Now

The young kid, an RCB fan approached Kohli with the franchise jersey with the hope of getting a living legend’s autograph. Kohli didn’t disappoint as the former RCB skipper gleefully signed the jersey. He also clicked a picture with the little boy, leaving him with memories of lifetime.

You may like to read

After the highs of ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli took a break from cricket, thereby missing the home T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South African tour. He made a return for India in the ongoing Test match, scoring 38 runs in a track where most of the visiting batters struggled to get going. KL Rahul was the only exception, as he scored a gutsy hundred taking India to 245 all out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.