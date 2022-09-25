Hyderabad: Virat Kohli silenced his critics on Sunday as he hit a timely fifty against Australia at Hyderabad in the third and final T20I. Kohli came in early after India lost opener KL Rahul early in the first over. Initially, Kohli took his time but soon found his range and hit some exquisite shots during his knock. But none better than the six he hit off Pat Cummins in the 15th over of the match. Kohli plays the lofted off drive and then holds the shape. What a pose! It was full and in the slot, Kohli needed no second invitation. The ball went 30 rows back.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Patting Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Fifty vs Australia in 3rd T20I; PIC Goes VIRAL

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s shot:

That’s six from Kohli to Cummins will be my shot of the match.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) September 25, 2022

Cummins to Kohli. Front foot off drive over long off. Six. Does not get much better. — Varun Kasthuri (@SastaAlonso) September 25, 2022

Baap of cummins – Virat Kohli — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) September 25, 2022

Kohli owns Cummins left, right and centre in white ball cricket. — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) September 25, 2022

Literally kohli asking Cummins to bowl a short ball, so that he can hit the ball over fin leg

Oh my man @imVkohli 🤣 — NaveenVK18 (@saviourkohli) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli brought up his 33rd T20I fifty. He is still keeping India in the 187 chase at Hyderabad. He has Hardik Pandya with him. A the time of filing the copy, India need 21 off 12 balls.