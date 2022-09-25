Hyderabad: Virat Kohli silenced his critics on Sunday as he hit a timely fifty against Australia at Hyderabad in the third and final T20I. Kohli came in early after India lost opener KL Rahul early in the first over. Initially, Kohli took his time but soon found his range and hit some exquisite shots during his knock. But none better than the six he hit off Pat Cummins in the 15th over of the match. Kohli plays the lofted off drive and then holds the shape. What a pose! It was full and in the slot, Kohli needed no second invitation. The ball went 30 rows back.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Patting Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Fifty vs Australia in 3rd T20I; PIC Goes VIRAL
Here is the video: Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: Suryakumar, Virat Kohli Shine in India's 6-Wicket Victory Over Australia; Clinch Series 2-1
Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Open With Rohit Sharma- Fans Suggest After KL Rahul Fails in 3rd T20I | VIRAL TWEETS
Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s shot:
Meanwhile, Kohli brought up his 33rd T20I fifty. He is still keeping India in the 187 chase at Hyderabad. He has Hardik Pandya with him. A the time of filing the copy, India need 21 off 12 balls.