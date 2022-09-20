Mohali: Virat Kohli did not come good with the bat against Australia in the T20I opener at Mohali. All he could muster was two off seven balls. While he faced the heat on social media, there was another reason that made the news. As bizarre as it may sound, it was Kohli’s goofy look while India was fielding that was caught on the camera. Once it surfaced on social space, fans have been reacting to it. It surely has become a hit meme already.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20, Cricket Score: India In Command As Australia Lose Half Their Side

Here is the picture we are talking about that is winning the internet at the moment: Also Read - Rohit Sharma Loses Cool on Dinesh Karthik During 1st T20I at Mohali Between Ind-Aus; Watch VIRAL Video

Meanwhile, Australia is on course to chasing a mammoth 209. At the moment, they have lost five wickets and need 27 off 15 balls.

Earlier in the day, after being put into bat – India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35), and Suryakumar (46 off 25).

With runs not coming easily, Rohit tried to counterattack by playing some risky shots and hit Cummins for a lucky six and four. He got lucky once but while going for another flick shot, the India skipper got out as Nathan Ellis took a fine running catch coming in from deep midwicket.

India had high hopes from the man in form, Virat Kohli but he couldn’t do much as Australia had their plans worked out well for him. Adam Zampa came on early to build up a series of dot balls and after scoring 3 off 7, Kohli tried to get under Nathan Ellis but presented a simple catch to mid-on, leaving India at 35-2 after 4.5 overs.

From there on, Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav built a solid partnership of 68-runs and brought India back into the game.