India vs Sri Lanka: India captain Virat Kohli is garnering all the applause for his generous act in Edgbaston! Kohli thanked an 87-year-old fan, Charulata Patel after India beat Bangladesh to enter the semi-finals. Kohli also promised her tickets for the Sri Lanka game and he did not disappoint. In a piece of paper, he also wrote a heartfelt note for the old fan apart from giving her tickets. BCCI posted a picture of Charulata at Leeds, enjoying the match. Along with that picture is another letter where fans felt it was Kohli who wrote. Fans found Kohli’s handwriting hilarious and here is how they reacted.

Meanwhile, India, already through to the semi-finals, made two changes with Yuzvendra Chahal being rested and Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of him.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given his first opportunity to play in the World Cup in place of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka, out of the World Cup, brought back Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses. The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time. Two changes for us, one forced. Chahal has been rested and so is Shami. Kuldeep and Jadeja are in,” Kohli said at the toss.