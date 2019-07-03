India vs Bangladesh: India skipper Virat Kohli once again showed that he is extremely generous and humble, unlike what he comes across on-the-field. After India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to reach the semi-finals, Kohli went up to a 87-year-old fan, who cheered for the Men in Blue all day long at Edgbaston. While Kohli interacted with the lady named Charulata Patel, Kohli was blessed, kissed and hands held with love and hugs as well. It was a heart-melting moment for fans. It did not end there, as the Indian skipper took to his social handle and had an inspiring and motivational message for his fans.

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” read his post.

“I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw ‘Q’ (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.