Qatar: He may not be in the best of touch, yet Virat Kohli remains a force to reckon with in the cricketing world. And ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Kohli met fans after reaching Qatar on Tuesday. Fans wanted to get clicked with Kohli and the ex-India skipper obliged. Surely, the gesture by Kohli would have given them memories for life.

Kohli's gesture is being loved by fans after the picture surfaced on social space. Here is the picture where Kohli is framed with his fans. Looks like he is outside the airport. Here is the viral picture:

Virat Kohli with some lucky fans in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9sf9XZrS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 24, 2022



Ahead of the Pak game, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri sounded confident about Kohli doing well in the Asia Cup.

“I haven’t spoken to him but it’s not rocket science. Big players wake up in due course. They need a break; mental fatigue can creep into the best in the world. There is a not a single player in world cricket who has not gone through a bad patch and I am sure this downtime is not just for the body, it’s time to reflect. He would have reflected as to what things he could have done better,” Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit-led India takes on the arch-rivals in their tournament opener on August 28 in Dubai. Both teams are well-matched and a cracker is expected.