Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Nepal Cricketer After India Win in Asia Cup | VIRAL PIC

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli wins hearts on and off-the-field. He is very rightly hailed as the king for a reason.

Virat Kohli Gesture (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday to advasnce to the Super 4 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. It was a clinical show from the Indian side who first bowled out the Nepal team for 230 and then gunned down the revised target of 147 in 20 overs. The match was a truncated one due to the intermittent rain in Pallekele. After the match, the players of each side met each other and in a picture that has surfaced from inside the dressing-room, one can see Kohli signing a shoe for Nepal cricketer Sompal Kami. After recieving the autographed shoe and the picture together, the Nepali pacer said that it is a dream come true for him.

Nepal’s pacer Sompal Kami on getting Virat Kohli’s autograph on his shoes: “it’s an emotional moment for me, a dream come true to have Virat’s autograph on my shoes”. pic.twitter.com/lpfxeQlkfz — Anjana (@Ananjana30) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, speaking of the match that was played yesterday, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three-wicket hauls as Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks to guide Nepal to a competitive total of 230 against the Men in Blue.

On a two-paced pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week. Aasif, the wicketkeeper-batter, was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours.

After an hour’s rain interruption, Kami during his 56-ball 48 struck a few shots to take Nepal past 200. Nepal were also aided by some erratic bowling from India, who bowled too many short and back-of-length deliveries.

There was also very sloppy work from India in fielding, leading to three catches being dropped in the first five overs and plenty of misfields happening throughout the innings.

In a lacklustre Indian bowling performance, Jadeja stood out with his 3-40, while Siraj took the same number of wickets, but conceded 61 runs in 9.2 overs. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each while Kuldeep Yadav gave away only 34 runs in his ten overs.

Brief scores: Nepal 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48; Ravindra Jadeja 3-40, Mohammed Siraj 3-61) against India

