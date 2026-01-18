Home

Sports

Virat Kohlis HEROIC in vain as New Zealand clinch historic first ODI series win in India

Virat Kohli’s HEROIC in vain as New Zealand clinch historic first ODI series win in India

Virat Kohli's valiant century went in vain as India suffered their first-ever home bilateral ODI series defeat against New Zealand, losing the Indore decider by 41 runs at Holkar Stadium.

New Zealand clinch historic first ODI series win in India

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s brilliant, fighting century, built with his trademark grit under pressure, went in vain as India suffered their first-ever home bilateral ODI series defeat against New Zealand, losing the series decider by 41 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

After India’s top order collapsed, the chase master played a calm and composed knock and scored 124 off 108 balls, taking on a disciplined New Zealand attack with fluent drives, measured pulls and calculated shots over the boundary.

Despite India’s wicket kept falling at regular intervals at the other end, end, Kohli refused to let the chase slip away. However, once he was dismissed late in the innings, India’s crumbled, and they were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs while chasing a massive target of 338

New Zealand scripted history by sealing the series 2-1

The Black Caps scripted history by sealing the series 2-1, as India never lost a home ODI series to the Black Caps.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It was a sobering night for the hosts, made all the more poignant by the fact that one of their greatest modern-day batters had produced a near-flawless response under pressure.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell’s second straight century and Glenn Phillips’ explosive hundred propelled New Zealand to a competitive 337 for eight despite early inroads by India’s pace attack. Mitchell (137) and Phillips (106) combined in a decisive 219-run stand for the fourth wicket, completely turning the momentum of the innings.

India were on top early in New Zealand’s inings

India were on top at one stage after reducing the visitors to 58 for three, but Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips switched the momentum back in New Zealand’s favour. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who came in as Prasidh Krishna’s replacement, made an instant impact by dismissing Henry Nicholls for a duck with a superb delivery in the opening over.

Arshdeep and fellow seamer Harshit Rana (3/84) hit the deck hard and extracted just enough movement to keep the New Zealand batters under check early on.

Will Young (30) tried to lift the scoring, but the bowler struck back soon after, ending the 53-run stand with Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell helped New Zealand recover by taking on Kuldeep Yadav early, hammering the left-arm wrist-spinner for a towering six.

Virat Kohli smashed a fighting century

India’s reply got off to a shaky start. Rohit Sharma fell for 11, caught by Kristian Clarke off Zak Foulkes, while Shubman Gill was dismissed for 23 by Kyle Jamieson, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failed to offer support, and India slipped to 71 for four. Kohli remained composed, his partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53 off 57 balls) kept India’s hope alive.

Kohli continued to pick his moments, bringing up a fighting century to loud cheers from the Indore crowd. Harshit Rana’s 52 off 43 kept India in the hunt. Kohli’s dismissal at 292 for nine ended India’s resistance.

New Zealand celebrated a historic series win on Indian soil, while Kohli walked off to a standing ovation, his knock standing out on an otherwise disappointing night for the hosts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.