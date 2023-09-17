Home

Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Reaction To Ishan Kishan Imitating His Walk

Team India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win their record 8th Asia Cup title.

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is renowned for his batting prowess but his persona on and off the field is another aspect that makes him this big of a star. Virat is known for his energy and aggression on the field but another aspect of his personality that fans love is his humour and antics. In a recent viral video that has taken over the internet after Team India’s 10-wicket win over Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday.

In the video, Virat is standing with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Mohammed Siraj. Ishan is imitating Virat’s walk and everyone bursts into laughter after watching his accuracy. Kohli replies to Kishan’s imitation with a hilarious walk of his own. The video is currently going viral on the internet as fans are sharing it with s rapid pace on the social space.

Virat Kohli – What a character. Ishan walking like Kohli and then Kohli did Kohli things – The unity in the team is something else. pic.twitter.com/W7sLnPrKgd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2023

Mohammed Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, as he picked 6-21 in a deadly spell to set up India’s eighth title with a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, due to rain delaying the start, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.

While Siraj blew away Sri Lankan batters and became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in as many balls, Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah had a scalp to his name as the Indian fast bowlers took all ten wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50, their second lowest ODI total ever and their lowest score ever against India.

Chasing a paltry 51, India sent Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill, who completed the chase with 263 balls remaining. Gill began by nonchalantly flicking Pramod Madushan for four, and Kishan ramped and slashed Matheesha Pathirana for back-to-back fours.

Gill feasted on Madhushan’s deliveries by nailing a drive, punching past point, and slamming a pull to take three boundaries off him to race through the chase. He and Kishan took a four each off Pathirana via a flick and drive respectively, followed by Gill hitting a scintillating drive off Dunith Wellalage for four and Kishan taking the single to seal India’s easy win in just 37 deliveries.

