Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Holiday Home Tour In Alibaug Will Leave You Awestruck – WATCH

Virat Kohli’s Holiday Home Tour In Alibaug Will Leave You Awestruck – WATCH

Kohli was recently featured in the Test series against South Africa and now he will likely to feature in the T20 series against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli’s Holiday Home Tour In Alibaug Will Leave You Awestruck - WATCH

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s Alibaug Bungalow which was making headlines earlier is now ready and the former India skipper gives a tour to his new house. There are no televisions here, there is no other source of entertainment in Kohli’s new bungalow.

Trending Now

Kohli was recently featured in the Test series against South Africa and now he will likely to feature in the T20 series against Afghanistan.

You may like to read

Virat Kohli’s holiday home tour in Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/Kj8IrgPL14 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.