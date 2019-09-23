India vs South Africa: Indian captain Virat Kohli is known to be aggressive on-the-field, but on Sunday, the Bengaluru crowd witnessed a different side of the skipper. He was in a playful mood ahead of the 3rd T20I, where he was spotted making kid-like gestures. It is not clear what was the incident all about or what got Kohli to react in that fashion. The Instagram handle of the Indian Cricket Team posted the picture and captioned it as, “Kids these days.”

Fans were delighted to see this side of the Indian captain as they could not stop laughing:

View this post on Instagram Kids these days 🐯🐯 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @paytm A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

Meanwhile, India was beaten by nine wickets as South Africa managed to level the T20I series. It was an emphatic victory for the Proteas as they won the match with 21 balls to spare. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first which always seemed to be a strange decision considering the placid Chinnaswamy wicket. Kohli said that he wanted to bring his team out of the comfort zone and challenge them. The idea backfired as they could not put up a huge total. India registered a paltry 134 in their 20 overs.

“South Africa bowled really well, the pitch suited them really well in the first innings. In T20 cricket chasing is relatively easier because in other formats you need to bat longer and string partnerships, here a decent partnership of 40-50 in no time can take the game away from you. We will try to get the squad composition right as soon as we can. At the moment the guys who have done well in domestic cricket are getting opportunities,” said Virat Kohli after the match.