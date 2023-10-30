Home

Virat Kohli’s KISS to Mohammed Shami During Ind vs Eng at Lucknow Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ind vs Eng: It was Virat Kohli's flying kiss to Shami that stole the limelight.

Virat Kohli Kisses Md. Shami (Image: X Screengrab)

Lucknow: Mohammed Shami had an evening to remember in Lucknow on Sunday when India took on England in an ODI World Cup 2023 match. Defending a low 230, India needed wickets to make a match out of it and it was the pacers who rose to the occasion. After Jasprit Bumrah got India the initial breakthroughs, it was Shami who kept the heat on by picking up regular wickets. At a certain stage, Shami was also on a hattrick. But, it was Virat Kohli’s flying kiss to Shami that stole the limelight. Kohli blew a kiss after Shami cleaned up Adil Rashid with a beauty. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Wat a team! Wat a man shami! And Virat giving him flying kiss This is my team . Team India. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/xoljC4b9U8 — gαנαℓ (@Gajal_Dalmia) October 29, 2023

With the 100-run win over Engalnd, India reclaimed the top spot in the points table. This was the sixth consecutive win for the Men in Blue. England languish at the bottom with this fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.

This was India’s 59th World Cup win, surpassing New Zealand’s 58. Australia leads the chart with 73 wins. On the other hand, England have a lot to worry about as they have failed to even reach the 200-run mark in the last three ODIs.

In front of 46,000 fans in Lucknow on Sunday, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled spells to remember for a long time as India maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament and jump to the top of the points table with 12 points.

