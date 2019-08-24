Life is brutally tough when you’re the leading man and the poster boy of the Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli will not disagree with this fact not even .1 per cent. Often the most talked about cricketer for his magnificent on-field performances – Kohli is used to the media hype and all the glare or attention panned over him at all the times. However, Kohli’s latest act while relaxing in the dressing room during 1st Test between India and West Indies left numerous cricket fans on Twitter bemused. The Delhi-born lad was spotted reading a book named ‘Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life’ in the dressing room during the Day 2 of the Antigua Test. (1st TEST – SCORECARD)

After a forgettable outing with the bat in the first innings, Kohli for most of the part was seen warming the seats in the dressing room. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was leading India’s fightback with the bat in the 1st innings, the camera panned on to the Indian captain – Kohli, who was found reading the book by Steven Sylvester. Probably, a rare sight for any cricket lover – a book in Kohli’s hands was enough to start a debate on the unforgiving world of social media which reacted as the picture went viral. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli reading the book:

The trend of Indian captains reading books continues. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/zd2U6S0CIg — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 23, 2019

Kohli reading this 😂😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/WotBKYi3Mp — Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) August 23, 2019

KOHLI IS READING A BOOK AND IT SAYS “EGO” 😂😂😂😂 FUCKING HILARIOUS. — SwingAndSeam (@IsSwingAndSeam) August 23, 2019

lmao Kohli reading a book that says 7 esay steps to achieve success and happiness 😂😂dude watching too many YouTube videos these days — Sayan (@earthtrackbully) August 23, 2019

Just trying to think of who would have convinced Virat Kohli to read that “Detox your Ego” book. #WIvIND #INDvWI — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 23, 2019

@StevenSylvester I think Kohli was reading your book. Expect a few hundred sudden orders from India now lol — Vedant Pratap Singh Jadon (@vpsjdon) August 23, 2019

Just saw Virat Kohli reading a

book 📖 on EGO, wondering what is his take away… #INDvsWI — Sanjay D (@Sanjay0Deva) August 23, 2019

Fans: enough of being nice, we want aggressive Kohli back Kohli: pic.twitter.com/YxTEZIBpuv — po (@JoBhejiThiDuaa) August 23, 2019

Finally skipper Kohli has taken up to reading @DetoxYourEgo does he need it. Not the first time crixketers using this. Let’s guess why @imVkohli

Needs this book. #viratkohli #INDvWI #Ashes #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/uWTCqZCKCU — Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) August 23, 2019



In the past as well – Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj had been spotted reading a book during the Women’s World Cup 2017 campaign in England. Her calm demeanour amid the on-field tension saw Twitterati come up with all sort of reactions.

As far as the 1st Test is concerned, red-ball specialist Ishant Sharma’s spirited effort and reckless batting from the West Indies helped India take control of the first Test on day two. The hosts lost five wickets in the final session to be reeling at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps, trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant took a five-wicket haul, his ninth in Tests, to put India in a strong position going into day three at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India were helped by Roston Chase (48 off 47), John Campbell (23 off 30), Darren Bravo (18 off 27), Shai Hope (24 off 65) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 47) who were all guilty of throwing it away after promising starts.

India, who resumed the day at 203 for six, went on to make 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja who was ably supported by Ishant (19 off 62) during their 60-run stand for the eighth wicket. The conditions were good for batting but the West Indies batsmen failed to apply themselves. Ishant made life difficult for them both with bat and ball. After frustrating the hosts in the morning session with his dogged stay in the middle, Ishant troubled the opposition with his incisive spells which included highly effective cross-seam deliveries. He was brilliant too with catching off his own bowling as he got two wickets in that fashion.