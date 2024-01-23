By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli’s Lookalike Mobbed in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event; Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH
Ind vs Eng: Once fans spotted someone looking like Kohli, they gheraoed him, asking him for selfies.
Ayodhya: Former India captain Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers of the generation, if not the ‘most popular’. And his popularity was on display on Monday in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event. The weird thing here is that, it was not even Kohli, but his doppelganger, who stole the show. Kohli was invited for the event but he could not manage to make it to Ayodhya, but his lookalike did and he was mobbed. Once fans spotted someone looking like Kohli, they gheraoed him, asking him for selfies. The clip of the incident surfaced on social space and has since, gone viral.
Duplicate Virat Kohli at Ayodhya.
– People going crazy after seeing Duplicate Virat Kohli. [Piyush Rai]pic.twitter.com/eJeWkr5TBJ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2024
