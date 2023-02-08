Home

Virat Kohli’s Lost Phone: How Did Star India Batter’s Unboxed Phone Reach Dinesh Karthik? Ask Kuldeep Yadav

Both Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav are a part of India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have found the box containing a new mobile phone that Virat Kohli lost on Tuesday. On February 7 at 10:34 AM, Kohli tweeted about losing his phone without unboxing it.

A day later on Wednesday, Kuldeep replied to that tweet with picture of a cardboard box by the hotel pool and wrote, “.@imVkohli Oh! Yeh box? Bhai I found it next to our hotel pool. What a stunning design! But, @DineshKarthik took it from me. Aapne pucha usse?”

.@imVkohli Oh! Yeh box? Bhai I found it next to our hotel pool. What a stunning design! But, @DineshKarthik took it from me. Aapne pucha usse? https://t.co/wB1xUSn9UL pic.twitter.com/1Np3xdwNYJ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 8, 2023

