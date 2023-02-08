Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli’s Lost Phone: How Did Star India Batter’s Unboxed Phone Reach Dinesh Karthik? Ask Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli’s Lost Phone: How Did Star India Batter’s Unboxed Phone Reach Dinesh Karthik? Ask Kuldeep Yadav

Both Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav are a part of India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated: February 8, 2023 4:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli's lost phone, Virat Kohli's phone, Virat Kohli's phone, Virat Kohli's mobile, Virat Kohli's mobile number, Virat Kohli's phone number, Kuldeep Yadav finds Virat Kohli's phone, Kuldeep Yadav twitter, Virat Kohli Twitter, Cricket news, Dinesh Karthik, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS test series, IND vs AUS Nagpur Test, IND vs AUS border Gavaskar trophy,
Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have found the box containing a new mobile phone that Virat Kohli lost on Tuesday. On February 7 at 10:34 AM, Kohli tweeted about losing his phone without unboxing it.

Also Read:

A day later on Wednesday, Kuldeep replied to that tweet with picture of a cardboard box by the hotel pool and wrote, “.@imVkohli Oh! Yeh box? Bhai I found it next to our hotel pool. What a stunning design! But, @DineshKarthik took it from me. Aapne pucha usse?”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 8, 2023 4:55 PM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 4:56 PM IST

More Stories