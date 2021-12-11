Delhi: India Test captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her wife Anushka Sharma on their fourth marriage anniversary. Going stronger than ever, Kohli and Anushka completed four years of ‘happy marriage life’ on December 11. To mark the occasion, Kohli penned a special note for his wife and shared a bunch of photographs also featuring their cute daughter Vamika.Also Read - 'May We Never Stop Goofin Around,' Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 years of Togetherness | Unseen Pics

Taking to his official Insta handle, the 33-year-old batter termed his wife an 'inspiration' and dedicated a heartfelt note: "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could've showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you."4 years of being married to YOU.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player further heaped praise on his better half and also congratulated her and daughter Vamika on completing a year as a family. "You complete me in every way, I'll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin", Kohli wrote in the post.

The post went viral in minutes after Kohli shared it on his Insta account. From fans to cricketers to other sports personalities – everyone wished the lovely couple on their special day.

Meanwhile, Anushka also shared a series of unseen pictures with her husband and modern-day legend Virat.

The successful Bollywood actress too penned a warm note to mark their fouth wedding anniversary. “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics.”

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 and their daughter was born this year on January 11.

“Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” she wrote.

On the cricketing front, Kohli was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as Indian cricket team’s white-ball skipper (in ODI and T20I format). However, Kohli will continue to lead the team in the red-ball format where he boasts an impeccable record.

In the latest Test series against New Zealand, Kohli led India to a 1-0 victory.