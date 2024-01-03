Home

Virat Kohli’s Masterstroke Helps Mohammed Siraj Pick Fifth Wicket Against SA in 2nd Test At Newlands | VIRAL PIC

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli guided Mohammed Siraj to pick up his fifth wicket in the ongoing second Test against South Africa. Siraj get rid of Marco Jansen to complete his fifer. Kohli was spotted guiding on where to bowl while Jansen came to bat.

The photo of Kohli guiding to Siraj on where to ball has gone viral on social media, here is the image:

Virat Kohli, before the dismissal of Jansen, showed the way to Siraj. – Nick him and catch to keeper or first spell, exactly happened in the next ball. pic.twitter.com/SGtMydBR3W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2024

At this point of time, Siraj picked up his sixth wicket and South Africa are currently reeling in the game. It seems like Indian pacers will bowl out the side on the first day. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj are looking for the partnership to help Proteas innings.

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss in his farewell Test match and elected to bat against India in the second and final Test of the series at Newlands Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

India have made two changes from the playing eleven they fielded in the first Test, where they lost by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion inside three days. Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaces veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while pacer Mukesh Kumar comes in for seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Jadeja had not played the first Test due to an upper back spasm and his return gives India more of batting depth, apart from left-arm spin bowling to complement the right-arm fast-bowling quarter. India needs to win the Cape Town Test to avoid a 2-0 series sweep.

