India vs West Indies: In a rarest of the rare moment, India captain Virat Kohli was clean bowled! But, that was not it, the way his middle-stump went cartwheeling was a sight to savour for any West Indian or anyone who loves fast bowling. It was full and was angling back into Kohli from Cottrell, the Indian skipper went for that bottom hand whip to the on-side, missed it totally. It went through his defence and uprooted the middle stump. What a sight for Cottrell and yes, that trademark Cottrell salute is back too. Kohli was dismissed for 28 off 23 balls.

Here is the video of the rare moment:

It was the second time in the series that Cottrell has got the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Earlier, India elected to bat first after winning the toss in the second T20 international against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Captain Virat Kohli said at the toss that India was fielding the same side which won the first T20 on Saturday by four wickets.

“Looks an okay wicket today. The moisture from yesterday morning is gone. Think the pitch will get slower and slower. First six overs the ball is going to come on nicely. Important to assess the pitch once the ball gets older. Have to think on the feet on such a pitch,” Kohli said.

India has managed to post 167/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Rohit top-scored for the Men in Blue as he hit a brilliant 51-ball 67. His innings was laced with three monstrous sixes. Cottrell was the pick of the Windies bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded 25 runs in his four overs quota.