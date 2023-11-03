Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Name is Lakhan’ Dance Video During WC Match in Mumbai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Name is Lakhan’ Dance Video During WC Match in Mumbai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ind vs SL: Kohli, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, was spotted shaking his leg to iconic Bollywood number, 'My Name is Lakhan'.

Virat Kohli Dance

Mumbai: Once Indian pacers took control of proceedings in Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, Virat Kohli seemed to be in his elements – having a blast. Kohli, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, was spotted shaking his leg to iconic Bollywood number, ‘My Name is Lakhan’. Kohli was at first slip when he was spotted doing it. This is not the first time Kohli has been seen dancing on a cricket field. The crowd seemed to be enjoying Kohli’s moves in Mumbai yesterday. Here is the clip on social space that is now going viral.

Trending Now

You may like to read

In a repeat of the Asia Cup final, Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell was shadowed by Mohammed Shami who took the onus to send India to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a thumping 302-runs victory.

Since Shami’s arrival in India’s playing XI, the pace trio has been unstoppable and once again the batters succumbed in front of their prowess. Bumrah on the very first ball sent Pathum Nissanka back for a golden duck with a delivery that swung away sharply found an edge on its way and hit the pads right in front of the stumps.

Nissanka tried to overturn the decision with a review but the umpires’ call favoured Bumrah and brought an end to Nissanka’s night.

In the next over ‘Miyaan Magic’ took the entire Sri Lankan team by storm. On his very first ball of the night, he sent Dimuth Karunaratne for a golden duck. Karunaratne made an attempt to flick the ball but missed it completely and got stuck right in front of the stumps.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was next to fall in the same over as he tried to punch the ball looking to ease off the pressure but found a thick outside edge which went straight to Shreyas Iyer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.