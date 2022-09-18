New Delhi: Virat Kohli who was going through a rough patch of his career has back in form with a century in just concluded Asia Cup. Kohli is gearing up for a new challenge vs Australia with a new look. Ahead of joining the team in Mohali on Sunday, the 33-year-old got a new haircut.Also Read - IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav Replaces Covid-Hit Mohammed Shami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Salmani (@rashidtheartist)

On Saturday, hairstylist Rashid Salmani posted a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen with Virat Kohli. Salmani shared a couple of photos of Kohli sporting the new hairstyle on which he wrote “New look for King Kohli”. Although there isn’t too much of a new look, the post has garnered good attention on the social media platform.

Kohli is in good headspace as the batter finally ended his century drought by smashing his maiden T20I ton in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Afghanistan. Kohli finished the tournament as India’s highest scorer by amassing 276 runs in 5 matches.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.