Virat Kohli’s NEW Look Ahead of IPL 2024 Gets Thumbs up From RCB Fans – VIRAL PICS

IPL 2024: Rate Virat Kohli's new look out of 10.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer of the era and hence he enjoys a massive fan following. Kohli, who joined the RCB training session on Monday, returned from London after spending two months there. He was on paternity break and hence missed the Test series against England. When he reached Mumbai over the last weekend, there were fans standing outside the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite. Back then, it was not clear, but now we understand that Kohli is set to sport a new look for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim took to his social media to share the look of Kohli for the upcoming IPL season 2024, and we must say it’s a killer look. Both Kohli and Aalim Hakim has again collaborated to create a unique look that is edgy and marvelous.

Meanwhile, Kohli looked ‘happy and excited’ to return to cricket after a two-month break as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star joined the training on Monday ahead of their IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli, who last played for India in January against Afghanistan in a T20I, withdrew from the first two Test matches initially against England. However, he opted out for the remainder of the series due to the birth of his second child, Akaay.

RCB play their opener in Chennai and the team is expected to depart for the opening game on Wednesday. The match takes place at the iconic Chepauk and it is expected to be a full house.

