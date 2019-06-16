ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Chasing a mammoth 337 to win, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman got off to a slow start. The incident happened in the fifth over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a niggle in his hamstring and had to leave to the field. Shankar was brought in to complete the over by bowling two balls. Shankar, playing his first match of the tournament picked up a wicket with his first delivery where he trapped Imam in front and the umpire raised his finger. Vijay Shankar became only the 3rd man to take a wicket off his very first World Cup delivery, he emulated Malachi Jones of Bermuda and Ian Harvey by doing so.

But what stole the show is Kohli’s priceless reaction after Shanker picked the wicket. Kohli was stunned and that made for a funny expression. Fans found it really humorous and started reacting.

Meanwhile, India’s captain and vice-captain ran the show in their much-awaited World Cup clash against Pakistan here on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma smashed a masterful 140 off 113 balls (4×14, 6×3), skipper Virat Kohli hit a 65-ball 77 (4×7) as India scored 336/5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, K.L. Rahul walked out with Rohit to open the innings for India. Rahul quelled any doubts as to whether he can fill injured Shikhar Dhawan’s shoes at the top of the order by holding up one end as he and Rohit gave India a perfect start.