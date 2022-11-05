Virat Kohli’s PRICELESS Reaction During Cake-Cutting in Front of Journalists on Birthday at MCG; Watch VIRAL Video

Virat Kohli's Birthday: After celebrations with teammates ahead of a training session at the iconic MCG, Kohli presented a cake that he cut in front of journalists.

Virat Kohli Priceless Reaction

Melbourne: Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday on the eve of the India-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the MCG. After celebrations with teammates ahead of a training session at the iconic MCG, Kohli presented a cake that he cut in front of journalists. After having the cake in front of the journalists, Kohli got a little too excited and said: “Kon laaya hai ye? Kya baat hai yar, thank you bada swaad hai poora khaunga.”

Here is the video that is now circulating in social space and his reaction is being loved by fans:

Kohli has been in supreme form with 220 runs in four matches and being the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup here with an average of 220. He played an astonishing knock of 82 not out against Pakistan in India’s four-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Since making a comeback into the side following a month-long break from cricket, he is back to his old self, scoring runs aplenty and playing a key role in almost every bilateral series and the T20 World Cup, indicating his confidence is back.

Kohli ended his 1,021-day century drought with a stunning unbeaten 122 from 61 balls when opening for India in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in September in the UAE, but soon returned to his preferred first drop.

Kohli would be the key against Zimbabwe in the upcoming match on Sunday at the MCG.