Virat Kohli is easily one of the fittest cricketers – not just in India, but worldwide. But for Kohli, achieving such levels of fitness was not easy, especially considering, he is a Punjabi. But a lot of discipline and hard work has helped Kohli become of the best cricketers in the modern era and his diet plays an important role in that.
Kohli, who used to be a foodie at heart has changed his eating habits over the years and that has helped his game. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Kohli was asked by one of his fans to reveal what his diet looks like. To that, Kohli gave a list of what he has.
"Lot of vegetables, Some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too," he wrote in an Instagram story. But in the very next line wrote: "All in controlled quantities".
Virat Kohli Diet (Image: Instagram)
An Indian at heart, Kohli loves simply cooked Indian food and revealed his fondness for Chinese cuisine.
Virat Kohli also wrote: “Lot of Indian food simply cooked and sometimes Chinese too. Almonds, protein bar, fruits.”
Kohli Diet (Image: Instagram)
Kohli has inspired many Indian cricketers to focus on fitness and stick to a disciplined lifestyle and that starts with good eating habits.
Kohli is currently in Mumbai undergoing quarantine before leaving for England on June 2 to play the World Test Championship Final on June 18. The Indian skipper is expected to play a key role in that series.
Following the WTC final, India will play England in a five-match Test series which is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.