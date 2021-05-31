Virat Kohli is easily one of the fittest cricketers – not just in India, but worldwide. But for Kohli, achieving such levels of fitness was not easy, especially considering, he is a Punjabi. But a lot of discipline and hard work has helped Kohli become of the best cricketers in the modern era and his diet plays an important role in that. Also Read - Team India Pace Attack Forces Opposition to Think What Wickets They Want to Offer us: Mohammed Shami

Kohli, who used to be a foodie at heart has changed his eating habits over the years and that has helped his game. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Kohli was asked by one of his fans to reveal what his diet looks like. To that, Kohli gave a list of what he has.

"Lot of vegetables, Some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too," he wrote in an Instagram story. But in the very next line wrote: "All in controlled quantities".

An Indian at heart, Kohli loves simply cooked Indian food and revealed his fondness for Chinese cuisine.

Virat Kohli also wrote: “Lot of Indian food simply cooked and sometimes Chinese too. Almonds, protein bar, fruits.”

Kohli has inspired many Indian cricketers to focus on fitness and stick to a disciplined lifestyle and that starts with good eating habits.

Kohli is currently in Mumbai undergoing quarantine before leaving for England on June 2 to play the World Test Championship Final on June 18. The Indian skipper is expected to play a key role in that series.

Following the WTC final, India will play England in a five-match Test series which is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.