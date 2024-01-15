Home

Virat Kohli’s ‘Rapper’ Like Hoody Is The Talk Of The Town Now | Check PRICE

Ind vs Afg: Kohli was wearing a hoodie, which appeared to be of the Essential brand.

Indore: India were clinical in the second match against Afghanistan on Sunday as they won the game by six wickets to seal the three-match series. Following the win, India and the entire team left for Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, but all the focus was on Virat Kohli. Without a doubt, he happens to be one of the most popular cricketers of the generations and he is also a style icon. On Monday, Kohli was seen sporting a stylish hoodie while on his way to the airport. Kohli was wearing a hoodie, which appeared to be of the Essential brand. And now, guess it’s price!

When you look into the shopping websites on the internet, you can easily find the price which happens to be Rs 17,499. Kohli is looking trendy and relaxed in the outfit.

Here is the picture that is now going viral:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.