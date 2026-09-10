Virat Kohli’s RCB coach Andy Flower returns to THIS league as defending champions’ head coach

Virat Kohli’s RCB coach Andy Flower will lead defending champions UAE Bulls in Abu Dhabi T10 2026. Check the latest update and full details.

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RCB team after winning IPL 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Defending champions UAE Bulls have been named the first founding franchise for the next chapter of the Abu Dhabi T10. The team has been part of the competition since its launch in 2017 and will now continue under the new 10-year licence system.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will take place from November 7 to 20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. UAE Bulls are already preparing to defend their title. They will be coached by Andy Flower, the well-known coach from Virat Kohli’s RCB, who helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the back-to-back IPL title. T20 legend Dwayne Bravo will continue as the team’s bowling coach and mentor.

UAE Bulls continue their journey under new structure

The Abu Dhabi T10 is entering a fresh phase under the ownership of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub. The tournament has the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

The new structure aims to provide the league with greater stability, long-term planning and sustainable growth while retaining the fast-paced and entertaining style that has made T10 popular among fans.

UAE Bulls originally competed as Delhi Bulls during the early years of the competition. After the rebrand, they reached the final in 2024 before winning the title in 2025.

UAE Bulls owner highlights long-term vision

UAE Bulls owner Neelesh Bhatnagar said the franchise’s confirmation reflects its belief in T10 cricket and the future of the tournament.

“We have believed in T10 cricket and its potential from the beginning, so we are extremely proud that the UAE Bulls will be the first founding franchise confirmed for this exciting new chapter,” said Bhatnagar.

“The new institutional backing and long-term structure provide a solid foundation from which Abu Dhabi T10 can continue to grow in value, stature, and international appeal. Winning the title in 2025 was an incredibly special moment for everyone associated with the UAE Bulls, but we now see that achievement as the beginning of another journey. We are excited about what lies ahead and determined to play our part in the competition’s continued success.”

Andy Flower excited to return as defending champions

Andy Flower also spoke about his growing connection with the UAE Bulls and his experience with the Abu Dhabi T10.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every visit to Abu Dhabi for the ADT10 over the years, and my connection with the Bulls has grown stronger throughout that time, particularly with the support and commitment Neelesh has shown towards the team,” said Flower.

“We have some very special memories from last season, and we’re excited to return as defending champions and be part of the relaunched Abu Dhabi T10.”

Abu Dhabi T10 chief welcomes UAE Bulls’ commitment

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and Abu Dhabi T10, praised the UAE Bulls for their long-standing association with the competition.

“The UAE Bulls understand both the qualities that make T10 such a compelling format and the opportunity that exists to take the competition to another level,” said Boucher. “As we enter the tournament’s next innings, we value partners who share our ambition to build sustainably for the long term. The UAE Bulls have demonstrated that commitment over many years, and their confirmation as our first founding franchise is a fitting way to begin this next chapter.

“Our positioning of ‘Same Energy. New Ethos.’ captures exactly what we are seeking to achieve. We want to retain the excitement, intensity, and entertainment that audiences associate with Abu Dhabi T10 while introducing a structure and approach capable of supporting its ambitions for the decade ahead.”

With Andy Flower in charge, UAE Bulls will look to defend their crown when the new-look Abu Dhabi T10 begins in November.